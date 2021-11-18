Officers involved in northeast Las Vegas shooting Tuesday identified by department

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The officers involved in the shooting in northeast Las Vegas this week have been identified by the police department as Officer Jeffrey Burr and Officer Damario Simmons.

Officer Burr is 34 years old and has been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Depart since 2009.

Police are scheduled to share an update at 4 p.m. with more details from this shooting. Check back for updates.

Officer Simmons is 29 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2021.

Both officers are assigned to the Northeast Area Command, Community Policing Division.

LVMPD says Officer Burr and Officer Simmons have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North Pecos Road, Lake Mead Boulevard, Tuesday evening. Police said at the time, a man tried to run from officers and pointed a gun at them.

This was the first of two shootings involving the department this week. The second, unrelated shooting happened on Wednesday in the northwest part of town, near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way. Police say a suspected bank robber was shot.

Police are expected to share new details during a briefing later in the day.

This story will be updated with details from the press briefing. Check back for updates.

