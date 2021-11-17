Person shot by police in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Police officers were involved in a shooting in the area of Pecos Road and Lake Mead Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police shot an unidentified individual in the 2100 block of North Pecos Road at approximately 4:08 p.m.

An individual is in custody and no officers were injured, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The department did not immediately provide any information about the condition of the individual who was shot by police.

Pecos Road was closed between Lake Mead and Carey Avenue, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 13 Action News will post more information as soon as it becomes available from the appropriate authorities.

