1 in custody after shooting involving Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting involving the department.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. As of 12:15 p.m., authorities are asking the community to avoid the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way for the next few hours.

Drivers can expect road closures.

Police say the officers involved are OK and that one person is in custody.

At this time it is not clear who fired a gun, how many shots were fired or if there are any injuries.

