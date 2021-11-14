Argument in parking lot turns deadly in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Sunday in the west part of town.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive, near Flamingo Road, at about 3:30 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

One person is dead after a shooting this morning near Rochelle Ave and Grand Canyon Dr. Click here for more: https://t.co/n3mxD7z02v pic.twitter.com/fq3WaDjoq2 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 14, 2021

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports arriving officers found a man shot at that location with medical personnel pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives say the man was involved in some sort of an argument with another man in the parking lot. The argument then became physical with him getting shot by the other man.

The suspected shooter left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County coroner's office will release the name of the man killed after family has been notified.