1 arrested after neighbor dispute in downtown Las Vegas turns into deadly shooting, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 2:52 PM, Nov 18, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say one person has been arrested after a dispute between neighbors turned into a deadly shooting in downtown Las Vegas.

36-year-old Derick McGruder was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and charged with murder.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of East Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard. When they arrived they found an adult man with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at rimestoppersofnv.com.


