Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

PD: Homicide investigation underway near downtown Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steven Smallwood/KTNV
LVMPD investigating shooting involving officer
Posted at 7:17 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:17:06-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene near downtown late Wednesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a call came into dispatch referencing a man down in an open apartment at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers arrived and located the man who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and are continuing their investigation.

No further immediate information was released by authorities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH