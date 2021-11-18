PD: Homicide investigation underway near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide scene near downtown late Wednesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a call came into dispatch referencing a man down in an open apartment at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bonanza Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers arrived and located the man who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded and are continuing their investigation.

No further immediate information was released by authorities.