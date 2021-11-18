Suspect in fatal Las Vegas mobile home fire arrested in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person suspected in connection with a fatal fire that killed a woman and her dogs was arrested in Carson City.

Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Shyhelee Coleman. Coleman will be brought back to Las Vegas to face charges related to the death of 35-year-old Melynda Williams, according to a press release.

Williams was killed on Nov. 10 when fire consumed a mobile home in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Ave. Her three dogs were also found dead inside the home.

Bown family Melynda Williams was killed when fire consumed a mobile home in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Nov. 10.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at the home earlier that day, and said they were looking for one of the individuals involved in that dispute. They later identified the persons' involved in that dispute as Williams' boyfriend and another of her roommates.

Information about any other suspects or arrests in the case was not immediately provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials on Thursday afternoon.

Police invited anyone with information that could aid their investigation to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.