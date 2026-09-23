1 dead after shooting in east Las Vegas; no suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a shooting in east Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 5700 block of Pavot Court near Vegas Valley Drive around 4:45 p.m. and found one person dead.

The suspect is still at-large, according to LVMPD.

A homicide detective is expected to provide more information at a later time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.