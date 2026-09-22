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Police: Man dead after being shot during argument east of Las Vegas Strip

The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Grand Drive, near East Harmon Avenue between Koval Lane and Paradise Road.
A man is dead after being shot during an argument Monday evening east of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police investigate fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
Shooting on Grand near Harmon, east of Las Vegas Strip
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot during an argument Monday evening east of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers responded just before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Grand Drive, near East Harmon Avenue between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, where the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD, several 911 calls were made about two men arguing in a parking lot, followed by several gunshots.

Price said that it appears the two men were arguing about an unknown subject before the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s who is not yet in custody, pulled out a gun and fired several times, striking the victim.

WATCH | Lt. Robert Price's full preliminary press briefing on the shooting:

Police investigate fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

According to Price, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

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