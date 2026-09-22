Police: Man dead after being shot during argument east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot during an argument Monday evening east of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers responded just before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Grand Drive, near East Harmon Avenue between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, where the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD, several 911 calls were made about two men arguing in a parking lot, followed by several gunshots.

Price said that it appears the two men were arguing about an unknown subject before the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s who is not yet in custody, pulled out a gun and fired several times, striking the victim.

WATCH | Lt. Robert Price's full preliminary press briefing on the shooting:

Police investigate fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

According to Price, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.