Police: Man dead after being shot during argument east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot during an argument Monday evening east of the Strip, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said officers responded just before 7 p.m. in the 4600 block of Grand Drive, near East Harmon Avenue between Koval Lane and Paradise Road, where the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD, several 911 calls were made about two men arguing in a parking lot, followed by several gunshots.
Price said that it appears the two men were arguing about an unknown subject before the suspect, identified as a man in his 20s who is not yet in custody, pulled out a gun and fired several times, striking the victim.
WATCH | Lt. Robert Price's full preliminary press briefing on the shooting:
According to Price, this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
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