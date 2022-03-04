Watch
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 04, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas that left one dead and six others injured.

The shooting happened at the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

A spokesperson with LVMPD said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died.

Six more were injured, two critically. Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened.

