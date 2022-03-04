Police: 'Neighbor dispute' led to shooting east of Strip that killed 1, injured 6 others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that killed one person and injured six others in Las Vegas on Thursday night began with a "neighbor dispute," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

It happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. at Siegel Suites Swenson, in the 4000 block of University Center Drive. Officers responding to reports of a shooting found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased, police said.

During their investigation, homicide detectives learned that six more victims had transported themselves to a nearby hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Two were critically injured, police said.

"The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates there was an argument between multiple neighbors," police said. "The argument escalated and there was an exchange of gunfire."

As of Friday afternoon, police were still looking for the shooter.

The victim had not been identified as of this report, and police said it would fall to the Clark County Coroner's Office to report who the man was.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.