1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the southwest valley on Sunday evening.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said reports of a possible "domestic violence-related homicide" came in at a residence near Buffalo Drive and Ford Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Responding officers said they found one deceased person at the residence and another victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel transported the injured victim to a hospital in critical condition.
During their investigation, police said they located an adult male suspect and took him into custody without further incident.
Police said there are no major road closures at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
