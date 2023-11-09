Parking at Fashion Show Mall during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix could cost you up to $75

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip will charge its guests to park during the three days of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to the Fashion Show Mall, customers will be paying $40 on Thursday and Friday to park at the mall, and the amount will go up to $75 on Saturday during the F1 race.

Customers who spend $100 can get a refund at any validation station throughout the mall, officials say. Customers will need to show their time-stamped receipts at a validation station to get a refund and will have until 5 p.m. to be able to get the reimbursement.

The validation stations are said to be located in front of the Apple store, Neiman Marcus court, and the FSLV Plaza next to Galpao Gaucho and RA Sushi.

In the meantime, the Fashion Show Mall said that if people are dining at any sit-down restaurant, they can also get their parking fee validated if they spend $100.

The guests dining in have until 11:59 p.m. to get a refund, officials say.

For those who do enjoy shopping, and dining, and want to have a commemorative piece of Las Vegas racing art, those who spend $500 on the property can also visit the validation station in front of Neiman Marcus or the food court for one-of-a-kind art piece," said a representative in an email. "We recognize that many locals and visitors may want to experience the environment but not necessarily want to watch the race. For those who are not interested in shopping, want to visit the Strip for the inaugural event in some capacity, ensure they have a convenient place to park and want to avoid much of the congestion given the track layout and Fashion Show’s placement on the track, can purchase parking in advance."

KTNV also contacted Treasure Island, MGM, Caesars and Wynn to get more info on their parking fees during the race weekend.

According to the Wynn Resorts website, self-park garages for non-registered guests are currently $20 daily, with the first three hours free. Treasure Island's website says the self-park garage is free for hotel and casino guests. MGM Grand has different self-parking rates that can be viewed here.

Treasure Island says they are working on a statement, and Caesars is working to get information on parking.

To get parking tickets in advance at the Fashion Show Mall, click here.

