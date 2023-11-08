How Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will affect UNLV students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is just 10 days away and it's leading to changes on and near the Las Vegas Strip. That includes the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

University officials said the UNLV Maryland Parkway campus will be open on event days, Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. However, they add students, faculty, and staff should plan extra time if you're commuting to campus. They add that access to Thomas & Mack Center Driver, from University Center Drive, will be restricted on those days.

While the campus will be open, there will be adjusted operating scheduled for certain buildings.

The Lied Library, Architecture Studies Library, Music Library, and Teacher Development & Resources Library will close at 3 p.m. from Nov. 16 through Nov. 18. Virtual reference services will have extended hours on race days. The School of Medicine Library will maintain regular hours.

The UNLV Bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. It will be closed on Nov. 18.

University officials said there will also be adjustments to their campus dining and food service schedules from Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Those changes will be posted on the UNLV Dining Website and posted at all campus locations.

According to an email sent to students, daytime classes will continue to be held on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. However, for classes that meet after 3 p.m., some instructors could shift their classes to virtual learning or alternate assignments. Instructors who are shifting courses may have already communicated with their students. However, university officials said you should contact your instructor if you have additional questions.