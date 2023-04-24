Councilwoman says dogs owned by man who died in crash will be returned to family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Councilwoman of ward 2, Victoria Seaman, replied to a Vegas-dedicated account on Twitter that the dogs owned by a man who was killed in a crash on the U.S. 95 will be returned to his family.

KTNV has been following the story since the crash happened between an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, 24-year-old Benjamin Coreas, and David Kingsley, the owner of the dogs. The crash happened April 12 in the early morning.

"They are returning them to the family," Seaman said in a reply to Las Vegas Locally about this story. "I spoke with our animal control and they will return without charging."

Reportedly, Kingsley was headed to the dog park with his dog, Nikita, when he crashed.

After the crash, Nikita and her seven puppies were relocated to The Animal Foundation. This was when Kingsley's grandson, Dominic Garcia, got caught up in a conflict between the foundation and Las Vegas Animal Protection Services to try and get the dogs back home.

The latest statement from the protection services to KTNV read, "The city of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services team is actively working with the family to make sure that there is an opportunity for them to reclaim the animals at the appropriate time."