Fate of puppies pending after man’s death from wrong-way crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man hospitalized and critically injured from a crash last Wednesday on U.S. 95 north near Jones Boulevard has died.

David Kingsley died Saturday, according to family.

His dog, Nikita, and her seven puppies were relocated to The Animal Foundation following the crash. Kingsley's grandson, Dominic Garcia, said he's been working on getting the dogs back home.

PREVIOUS: U.S. 95 crash victim's dogs taken to Animal Foundation; now caught up in a conflict

In a statement to Channel 13, Garcia said, in part, "I told him I'll take care of Nikita and her pups. Instead I'm having to do a circus act to even see her. "

According to the Animal Foundation, the owner's passing means the agency must determine the next-of-kin and it is currently aware of three individuals who are relatives. The agency also said the dogs are currently still in a t10-day hold put in place by the Las Vegas Animal Protection Services.

On behalf of Las Vegas Animal Protection Services, a spokesperson said, in part: