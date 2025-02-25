Coroner rules family members' deaths in southwest valley house fire were accidental

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four months after a massive fire ripped through their home in the southwest Las Vegas valley, the Clark County Coroner is releasing its findings on the deaths of four members of the Adem family.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Oct. 24 in the Adem family home on Langhorne Creek Street, near Jones Boulevard and Wigwam Avenue.

Up to this point, investigators have said the blaze moved so quickly through the home, the family likely had little time to react. When firefighters arrived, fire was already blasting from all windows on the second and third floors of the home, officials said previously. Shortly after, both the second and third floors of the house collapsed.

Four people were killed, including 43-year-old Abdusalem Adem, his brother Ibrahim Adem, 48, and his two daughters, 7-year-old Anaya and 6-year-old Aaliyah Adem.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner released the findings of its investigation, which determined all four people died from carbon monoxide toxicity. Medical examiners ruled their deaths were accidental.

Two people inside the home when the fire broke out did survive the blaze. Ibrahim's wife Senait and their 5-year-old son survived because Senait had the courage to jump from a third-floor window, officials and the Adem family said previously.

Family members who spoke to Channel 13 remembered Abdusalem ("Abdul") as a loving father who mentored his children and members of the club basketball team he coached with his brother, Awet.

Both Awet and Abdul's son, Alijah, talked about the bravery their family members showed — Senait, who had the courage to jump from a window to save her child — and Ibrahim, who they say rushed to wake the rest of the family when he realized the house was burning.

"To be honest with you, I'm saying I couldn't imagine doing that unless I knew I was going to die," Awet said of Senait.

"I believe all of them are heroes. I wouldn't have any siblings if it wasn't for Senait," Alijah said. "I know the type of person my dad is and my uncle is. They did everything they can to get everyone out of there."

While the coroner's findings are another step toward bringing closure to the Adem family, the investigation into the cause of this tragedy hasn't revealed the cause of the fire.

Earlier this month, the Clark County Fire Department released its final report on the fire investigation which stated the devastation was so severe, investigators couldn't conclusively determine the source of the blaze. Investigators did conclude there was no indication the fire had been intentionally set by a person inside or outside the home.