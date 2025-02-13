Investigators unable to conclusively determine cause of southwest house fire that killed 4

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On October 24, 2024, we told you about a fire in southwest valley that killed two adults and two minors after the house collapsed.

Now, the Clark County Fire Department has released the final documents on the origin and cause of the fire.

Response to the fire

At 4:08 a.m., the fire department received a 911 call about a structure fire burning through a three-story family home at 8332 Langhorne Creek Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the home fully engulfed in the fire.



As a result, crews began an emergency life search of the first level— remaining on the exterior of the structure during suppression operations. Firefighters tried to enter the second floor through the front door but were pushed out by the heat.

During the operation, the roof, the third floor, and the western half of the second floor collapsed on the firefighters.

The fire department said the structure was very dangerous, burning for 14 hours. A mother and a minor jumped from a third-floor window. They were hurt but survived.

The morning after the fire, the Clark County Fire Cheif held a briefing noting that they believed others were in the house.

2 people hurt, at least 4 missing in southwest valley after house collapses in fire

He said that based on the condition of the home, it is a recovery mission rather than a rescue— as the floors were burned through and the walls were structurally questionable.

Scene processing

External Examination:

The garage doors had been removed, revealing collapsed debris from the upper floors. The report said there was no way to determine the pre-fire location of the materials within the garage.

Internal Examination:

First floor: Minimal thermal damage was present. Therefore, according to the department, the garage and the first-floor area were ruled out as points of fire origin.

Second floor: Extensive damage, including circumferential charring of studs and complete loss of gypsum board. The laundry and bathroom areas showed comparatively lower thermal damage, aligning with information from surveillance footage. These areas were ruled out as the point of origin.

Third floor: Complete destruction.

Examination conclusions

The fire caused extensive damage, particularly to the second and third levels of the structure.

Investigators ruled out the garage and first level as points of origin. However, due to the extreme interior destruction, no definitive origin or cause could be determined based on the scene examination alone.

With a surveillance camera placed at the front door, along the rear exterior of the house, and inside the first-floor living space, investigators could definitively rule out any possibility of another person entering the structure before the fire.

There was no indication that this fire was intentionally set by a person within the structure either.

Investigators determined that the area of origin was the main living area located within the western half of the second floor.

The exact point of origin, the first fuels ignited, or the ignition scenario could not be determined. Therefore, the fire is classified as undetermined.

Victims identified

Clark County released the identification of the four victims:



48-year-old Ibrahim Adem

43-year-old Abdusalem Adem

7-year-old Anaya Adem

6-year-old Aaliyah Adem

A family friend said that Abdusalem was the father of Anaya and Aaliyah and Ibrahim was his brother.

Two survivors jumped out of the third story of the burning home: a mother named Senait Adem and her son, Amani.

WATCH: Family speaks out about tragic house fire that killed four members

Family speaks for first time since tragic house fire killed four people in southwest Las Vegas

They were honored at a memorial service in November inside Central Church in Henderson.

'I love you': Memorial service held for 4 lost in southwest house fire

We have a lot of grieving hearts today and grief shows itself in many, many forms. It's okay to allow yourself to process, it's okay to allow yourself to feel all the feelings.

Months later

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the building was red-tagged by the Clark County Building Department and investigators were forbidden to make any additional entries.

On Dec. 28, the decision was made by Clark County officials to conduct a partial demolition of the structure, electing to fold the remaining structural members into the existing rubble pile in an effort to protect against further damage to adjacent structures as high wind conditions were expected and the home was determined to be unstable.



The estimated value of loss in the damage by county officials is $600,000.