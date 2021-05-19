Watch
WATCH LIVE: Pandemic and mental health in BIPOC communities discussion

Posted at 6:37 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 21:46:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-area health experts, Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy are partnering up for a discussion on mental health in BIPOC communities.

The town hall event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch the event live here or a replay of it once it is over.

The event will be moderated by licensed marriage and family therapist Bianca D. McCall, a subject matter expert on human behavior.

The panelists include:

  • Belinda Marchoud, clinical therapist, private practice Behavioral Healthcare Options
  • Brandarius Johnson, CEO and founder of Day 1 Ambition
  • Ivet Aldaba, UNLV School of Social Work, Red Rock Psychological Health
  • Jacent Wamala, licensed marriage and family therapist, private practice and Wealth and Wellness University
  • Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, vice president of NAMI Southern Nevada
  • Solomon Thomas, defensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders
  • Trinh Dang, executive director of NAMI Southern Nevada

Commissioner McCurdy is set to make the opening remarks.

Learn more or register at eventbrite.com.

