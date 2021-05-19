WATCH LIVE: Pandemic and mental health in BIPOC communities discussion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-area health experts, Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy are partnering up for a discussion on mental health in BIPOC communities.

The town hall event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch the event live here or a replay of it once it is over.

The event will be moderated by licensed marriage and family therapist Bianca D. McCall, a subject matter expert on human behavior.

The panelists include:

Belinda Marchoud , clinical therapist, private practice Behavioral Healthcare Options

, clinical therapist, private practice Behavioral Healthcare Options Brandarius Johnson , CEO and founder of Day 1 Ambition

, CEO and founder of Day 1 Ambition Ivet Aldaba , UNLV School of Social Work, Red Rock Psychological Health

, UNLV School of Social Work, Red Rock Psychological Health Jacent Wamala , licensed marriage and family therapist, private practice and Wealth and Wellness University

, licensed marriage and family therapist, private practice and Wealth and Wellness University Dr. Sheldon Jacobs , vice president of NAMI Southern Nevada

, vice president of NAMI Southern Nevada Solomon Thomas , defensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders

, defensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders Trinh Dang, executive director of NAMI Southern Nevada

Commissioner McCurdy is set to make the opening remarks.

Learn more or register at eventbrite.com.