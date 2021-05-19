WATCH LIVE: Pandemic and mental health in BIPOC communities discussion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-area health experts, Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy are partnering up for a discussion on mental health in BIPOC communities.
The town hall event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Watch the event live here or a replay of it once it is over.
The event will be moderated by licensed marriage and family therapist Bianca D. McCall, a subject matter expert on human behavior.
The panelists include:
- Belinda Marchoud, clinical therapist, private practice Behavioral Healthcare Options
- Brandarius Johnson, CEO and founder of Day 1 Ambition
- Ivet Aldaba, UNLV School of Social Work, Red Rock Psychological Health
- Jacent Wamala, licensed marriage and family therapist, private practice and Wealth and Wellness University
- Dr. Sheldon Jacobs, vice president of NAMI Southern Nevada
- Solomon Thomas, defensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders
- Trinh Dang, executive director of NAMI Southern Nevada
Commissioner McCurdy is set to make the opening remarks.
Learn more or register at eventbrite.com.