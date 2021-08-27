LIST OF WINNERS: Final winners of Vax Nevada Days vaccine drawings, including $1M grand prize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know the winners of the final Vax Nevada Days drawing! Tonight’s announcement consisted of over $2 million in cash and tuition prizes, including the $1 million grand prize.
Below is a list of the winners.
WINNER: $1,000,000 grand prize
- Halim P. of Las Vegas
WINNER: $250,000 cash prize
- Loreta M. from Las Vegas
WINNERS: $100,000 cash prize
- Jacob G. from Reno
- Audrey S. from Henderson
WINNERS: $50,000 cash prize
- Dylan T. from Reno
- Tammey C. from Reno
WINNERS: $25,000 cash prize
- Zoe C. from Reno
- Tyler K. from Reno
- Elmer D. from Las Vegas
WINNERS: $1,000 cash prize
- James S. of Las Vegas
- Zoe C. of Reno
- Pamela N. of Las Vegas
- Carmen W. of North Las Vegas
- Emily R. of Las Vegas
- Kelly H. of Las Vegas
- Anita G. of Boulder City
- Lorians of Las Vegas
- Elizabeth M. of Las Vegas
- Justin K. of Battle Mountain
- Megang of Fallon
WINNERS: $50,000 tuition prize
- Briana F. of Las Vegas
- Joshua of Las Vegas
WINNERS: $20,000 tuition prize
- Erick H. of Las Vegas
- Rhian B. of Las Vegas
WINNERS: $5,000 tuition prize
From Southern Nevada:
- Ella B.
- Joshua G.
- Shay F.
- Selia G.
- Jonas T.
- Nyomi B.
- Pan G.
- Jazmine S.
- Landon B.
- Nicholas C.
- Crystal R. from Fernley
- Emily S. from Carson City
- Parker C. from Reno
- Dylan M. from Reno
Watch a replay of the full announcement below:
WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?
Vax Nevada Days, was a public health initiative giving out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.
Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here or by calling 1-800-401-0946.
If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal.
WHERE DID THE MONEY COME FROM?
Vax Nevada Days was a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada.
The giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada.
Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org.