LIST OF WINNERS: Final winners of Vax Nevada Days vaccine drawings, including $1M grand prize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We now know the winners of the final Vax Nevada Days drawing! Tonight’s announcement consisted of over $2 million in cash and tuition prizes, including the $1 million grand prize.

Below is a list of the winners.

WINNER: $1,000,000 grand prize



Halim P. of Las Vegas

WINNER: $250,000 cash prize



Loreta M. from Las Vegas

WINNERS: $100,000 cash prize



Jacob G. from Reno

Audrey S. from Henderson

WINNERS: $50,000 cash prize



Dylan T. from Reno

Tammey C. from Reno

WINNERS: $25,000 cash prize



Zoe C. from Reno

Tyler K. from Reno

Elmer D. from Las Vegas

WINNERS: $1,000 cash prize



James S. of Las Vegas

Zoe C. of Reno

Pamela N. of Las Vegas

Carmen W. of North Las Vegas

Emily R. of Las Vegas

Kelly H. of Las Vegas

Anita G. of Boulder City

Lorians of Las Vegas

Elizabeth M. of Las Vegas

Justin K. of Battle Mountain

Megang of Fallon

WINNERS: $50,000 tuition prize



Briana F. of Las Vegas

Joshua of Las Vegas

WINNERS: $20,000 tuition prize



Erick H. of Las Vegas

Rhian B. of Las Vegas

WINNERS: $5,000 tuition prize

From Southern Nevada:



Ella B.

Joshua G.

Shay F.

Selia G.

Jonas T.

Nyomi B.

Pan G.

Jazmine S.

Landon B.

Nicholas C.

Crystal R. from Fernley

Emily S. from Carson City

Parker C. from Reno

Dylan M. from Reno

WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?

Vax Nevada Days, was a public health initiative giving out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal.

WHERE DID THE MONEY COME FROM?

Vax Nevada Days was a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada.

The giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada.

Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org.