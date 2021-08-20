LIST OF WINNERS: Vax Nevada Days drawing for Aug. 19

RENO (KTNVO — We now know most of the winners for the seventh round of the Vax Nevada Days vaccine raffle.

Tonight's $50,000 cash prize winner will be announced next week, pending a signed media consent form, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Watch a replay of the announcement below. Scroll down for a list of the winners.

This drawing is the second-to-last one for the statewide public health initiative. Next week, on Aug. 26, the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

All Nevadans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win and are entered automatically, including those who got the vaccine before the initiative was announced.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

WINNERS:

WINNERS: $25,000

Jasmin F. from Las Vegas

Cynthia V. from Henderson

Dario R. from Sparks

Kelly H. from Reno

From Sparks: DARIO R - Dario can not be with us tonight, but we want to recognize the service of this Veteran who spent 26 years in the @usaairforce, mostly in the @NVAirGuard. Dario, thank you for your service, and here’s $25,000 for you to enjoy. #VaxNevadaDays pic.twitter.com/LvIfbmRv8h — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 20, 2021

WINNERS: $1,000 cash prize

Darrell L. from Las Vegas

Jody S. from Las Vegas

David S. from Las Vegas

Joseph M. from Las Vegas

Sara C. from Las Vegas

Brenda P. from North Las Vegas

and four others

WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative, will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Announcements will be made every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With drawings happening for the next six weeks, the earlier Nevadans are vaccinated, the more chances they’ll have to win.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

WHERE IS THE MONEY FOR THIS COMING FROM?

Vax Nevada Days is a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada. The giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada.

HOW DO I ENTER TO WIN?

If you are a Nevada resident and you have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, you are automatically entered into the drawing. No need to fill out any forms.

If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal.

ARE VETERANS WHO RECEIVED THE VACCINE FROM A VA FACILITY ELIGIBLE?

Nevadans who received the COVID-19 vaccine from VA facilities are eligible for cash and prizes through Vax Nevada Days, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak's office.

In a press release from June 23, the governor said in part: "the State is working hard to ensure that members of the military, Veterans and their families within Nevada who received their vaccine through the federal program also have the opportunity to participate in Vax Nevada Days.”

To ensure the privacy of veterans and those receiving their vaccines at VA facilities, each participant will be entered into Vax Nevada Days using a randomly assigned unique identifier code. No personally identifiable information such as name, birthday, or social security numbers will be shared with anyone outside of VA. Winners will be contacted by VA staff.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I'VE WON?

According to the state's website: Winners will be notified by an official representative of Immunize Nevada using the contact information within an individual’s Nevada WebIZ record. Only Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will know the identity of the person associated with the random number that has been drawn.

Winners will not be asked to pay any fees to claim a prize. Program representatives will never ask you for your bank account number or credit card number. Nor will they ask you to send money. Any fraudulent activities or misinformation can be reported to info@vaxnevadadays.org .

Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org.

