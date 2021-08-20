MGM offers free event tickets to get vaccinated including Pacquiao match, concerts, more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts is offering prizes, including tickets to some big events, to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clinic will be at Park MGM on Friday, adjacent to Eataly, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Grand prizes include tickets to Maluma at Mandalay Bay next month and other concerts and well as the upcoming Pacquiao boxing match and more.

For those already vaccinated, an event representative says attendees can bring a friend who isn’t and both will be entered for all the giveaways.

Immunize Nevada and Albertsons Pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Vaccines will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.