MGM offers free event tickets to get vaccinated including Pacquiao match, concerts, more

John Locher/AP
FILE - Manny Pacquiao reacts after defeating Keith Thurman by split decision in a welterweight title fight in Las Vegas, in this Saturday, July 20, 2019, file photo. Pacquiao could have canceled his comeback from a two-year ring layoff when Errol Spence Jr. dropped out less than two weeks before their Aug. 21 fight. Instead, the Filipino congressman gave a career-defining opportunity to Yordenis Ugás, a Cuban veteran who now has the welterweight title belt Pacquiao recently held. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 5:12 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 20:19:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts is offering prizes, including tickets to some big events, to people who get a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic on the Las Vegas Strip.

The clinic will be at Park MGM on Friday, adjacent to Eataly, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Grand prizes include tickets to Maluma at Mandalay Bay next month and other concerts and well as the upcoming Pacquiao boxing match and more.

For those already vaccinated, an event representative says attendees can bring a friend who isn’t and both will be entered for all the giveaways.

Immunize Nevada and Albertsons Pharmacy will provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Vaccines will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

