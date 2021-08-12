WATCH LIVE: Vax Nevada Days winners announcement for Aug. 12, list of prizes up for grabs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Round Six winners of Vax Nevada Days will be announced at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 by Gov. Steve Sisolak from Touro University in Las Vegas.

Watch that live here once it begins or a replay in full after it is over. Also, make sure to check back after the announcement for a list of the winners.

The prizes from today's drawing up for grabs for all Nevadans who have either started or completed the COVID-19 vaccination process include:

1 winner of $50,000 cash prize (18+ eligible)

4 winners of $25,000 cash prize (18+ eligible)

10 winners of $1,000 cash prize (18+ eligible)

125 winners of $40 Nevada fishing license (12+ eligible)

50 winners of $100 Nevada state parks annual entrance permit (12+ eligible)

1 winner of the $50,000 tuition prize (12-17 years old eligible)

3 winners of the $20,000 tuition prize (12-17 years old eligible)

10 winners of the $5,000 tuition prize (12-17 years old eligible)

WHAT IS VAX NEVADA DAYS?

Vax Nevada Days, a public health initiative, will dole out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Announcements will be made every Thursday through Aug. 26, when the grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced.

To be eligible to win, Nevadans must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. With drawings happening for the next six weeks, the earlier Nevadans are vaccinated, the more chances they’ll have to win.

Information on the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

WHERE IS THE MONEY FOR THIS COMING FROM?

Vax Nevada Days is a promotion of Immunize Nevada in partnership with the State of Nevada. The giveaways are sponsored by Immunize Nevada and made possible through funds from the American Rescue Plan from the State of Nevada.

HOW DO I ENTER TO WIN?

If you are a Nevada resident and you have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, you are automatically entered into the drawing. No need to fill out any forms.

If you would like to check to make sure your vaccination was recorded, you can do so at the Nevada WebIZ public portal.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I'VE WON?

According to the state's website: Winners will be notified by an official representative of Immunize Nevada using the contact information within an individual’s Nevada WebIZ record. Only Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will know the identity of the person associated with the random number that has been drawn.

Winners will not be asked to pay any fees to claim a prize. Program representatives will never ask you for your bank account number or credit card number. Nor will they ask you to send money. Any fraudulent activities or misinformation can be reported to info@vaxnevadadays.org .

Learn more on VaxNevadaDays.org.