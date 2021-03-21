Some middle and high school students to return to in-person learning tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 6th graders, freshmen, and seniors will head back to Clark County School District classrooms tomorrow.

The change comes more than one year after CCSD reported its first case of COVID-19.

On March 19, 2020, CCSD members learned that someone at Lomie Heard Elementary School tested positive for the virus. Since then, there have been 2,417 confirmed positive cases within the district.

The majority of COVID-19 cases come from the elementary school level, which happens to be the first group of students that returned to hybrid learning.

In recent months, our valley has shown serious signs of improvement. The test positivity rate has gone down as our vaccination numbers go up, giving district leaders the confidence to let staff and students return to campus.

Although kids are back in desks, schools look different than they ever have before.

Face masks are required, rigorous cleaning protocols are in place, and students still have the option to learn from home if they’re not ready to return.

By now, many teachers and CCSD staff members have been vaccinated and students are next in line.

On Monday, Nevadans 16 and older with underlying health conditions are eligible for the vaccine. On April 5th, all Nevadans 16 or older will be eligible for vaccination.

CCSD gave members of the media a tour of Valley High School at 11 a.m. Friday to show what changes are in place inside classrooms.