Vegas-area high, middle schools to open doors to students for in-person learning Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District will begin face-to-face instruction under the hybrid instructional model for grades six, nine and 12 on Monday.

About 27,000 students -- or around 40% of middle and high school students -- will return to campuses for 49 different high schools and 59 middle schools around the valley.

However, things are going to be very different from what they had a year ago. Not only students need to wear masks, but the district says social distancing is going to be in place as a measure to keep them safe.

CCSD says the size of the classrooms will depend on the number of students.

At Valley High School that means several things.

Hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment for staff, constant cleaning of facilities and only two points of entry: the main entrance and the eastern side.

“When students arrive on campus, teachers are required to have attendance taken not only electronically but have it displayed in the classroom," said Principal Ramona Esparza.

"That way we know exactly which student was there that day, just in case an incident, like a test positive, then we can go back and contact trace and follow the protocols that the district has given to us,“ she said.

Inside classrooms, students will be divided into two groups: A and B.

"It's about, I would say, like a quarter to a third or so of my kids that would be physically back on campus," said math teacher Lauren Engel.

"Between both cohorts, A and B," she explained. "So they won't be here at the same time."

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines, saying students can be three feet apart instead of six feet. The district says it doesn't rule out more changes down the road.

"If any changes are going to be made, we will come out publicly and make those announcements,“ said Melinda Malone, the CCSD communications director.

Officials ask parents to keep their kids home if their kids are not feeling well to avoid spreading the virus to other people.

For more information about CCSD social guidelines and their hybrid learning plan, visit ccsd.org.

To see the timeline for all students to return to face-to-face instruction click here.

En Español: Más estudiantes de Las Vegas regresan a las aulas: