Search for work requirement returns to DETR claims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting Sunday, claimants looking to receive unemployment benefits from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will have to show proof they are actively looking for a job.

The requirement was waived during the pandemic as all non-essential businesses closed, thousands of people flooded the unemployment system, and there was no opportunity to search for work.

“The work search requirement always has been, not just go take any job, but it's always been related to your own occupation," said Elisa Cafferata, DETR director," "what's appropriate for your market and for your business."

There are several ways to fulfill this requirement like logging into EmployNV.gov to search for jobs among a database, building or updating a resume, submitting a resume, or applying for an open position.

“Using reemployment services may or may not be applicable," advised Cafferata, "creating a resume, which could also be information about your business if you're self-employed, registering with placement firms or temporary agencies, using online career tools like mySkills myFuture, creating a profile on a professional networking site, and participating in occupational networking events."

This is a change for thousands of unemployed residents who must still request assistance, and many are confused about this returning requirement.

Shannon Miller recently got a new job as one of the DETR unemployment support Facebook group founders and said she understands the frustration and anxiety.

“People have forgotten how to do it or they're confused how to do it," said Miller, "and you have to be very particular when you're filling out the job search. The names, the addresses, if it’s internet or in person."

"What I’ve been telling my group is just follow every step in that work search. That way you make sure you get all the correct information in," she said, "because they will stop your benefits for that week if you don't do it correctly or you don't fill it out."

