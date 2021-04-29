Work search requirements explained by Nevada Dept. of Employment

As the state, and the nation, enters a new period of transition and with effective safety mitigation efforts in place, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announces a return to the pre-pandemic work search requirement, for all claimants receiving unemployment benefits in both the regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs. Work search requirements were relaxed in response to safety measures put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

Work Search Activity Required

The unemployment insurance program offers temporary, partial wage replacement, and is designed to be a bridge to a return to meaningful work. Beginning May 2, 2021 claimants will need to keep records that they are actively looking for work or participating in an approved training program. More information can be found at EmployNV.gov . For a list of common questions, visit ui.nv.gov [ui.nv.gov] and under Help and Resources go to Top Ten Work Search FAQs . See attachment named Top Ten Work Search FAQs.

In advance of the State goal to return to 100 percent capacity by June 1, 2021, economic demand for workers is increasing. “By September the COVID expanded unemployment benefits will expire, and it’s critical that we set claimants up for success by offering access to open positions in many industries, or training for a new career,” said Elisa Cafferata, Director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Training Programs

DETR has created a database of short term training programs which can be completed by September when the additional federal unemployment assistance is set to expire. For current unemployment claimants, this training can be free, and it counts toward the work search requirement. A full list of training programs is available .

Training for high demand occupations ranges from the medical field to truck driving, from workshops that last a few days to certificate programs lasting several months. For more information on registering for these programs see Nevadaworks in Northern Nevada , and Workforce Connections in Southern Nevada .

Work Search Activities

Other activities that count toward the work search requirements include, but are not limited to:

Logging into EmployNV.gov to search for jobs among a database of ~40,000 open positions. Anyone receiving unemployment benefits (regular UI or PUA) has an existing registration in EmployNV.gov , so there is no need to create a new account.

to search for jobs among a database of ~40,000 open positions. Anyone receiving unemployment benefits (regular UI or PUA) has an existing registration in , so there is no need to create a new account. Build or update a resume.

Submit a resume or apply to an open position.

Use online networking sites, like LinkedIn, or job boards to network with potential employers.

Participate in a virtual job networking event.

PUA claimants could update profiles by logging into gig work platforms.

Out of state claimants will be required to register for employment services in their state until further notice. The regular UI program offers a waiver from the work search requirement for union workers who meet the following criteria:

Claimant is a member, in good standing, of a union with a hiring hall.

Claimant must provide union name, and union dues expiration date.

Waiver is only allowable for a hiring hall union.

Help with Work Search

Claimants can access virtual support at the Nevada JobConnect Offices . For in person support, click here for Nevadaworks in Northern Nevada , and here for Workforce Connections in Southern Nevada . There is also in-person support for adult education and literacy programs.

Beginning May 3, 2021 the Nevada JobConnect website will be updated with a form claimants can use to receive personalized job search and training assistance.

Work search activity must be documented. In regular UI, claimants filing online at ui.nv.gov will be automatically prompted to record their weekly work search activities including date, business name/contact, business address, work type, method of contact (phone, email, etc.), and results.

PUA claimants can print the Work Search Activity Record available at ui.nv.gov under the tab “For UI Claimants” to track their work search tasks. Weekly records must be available upon request; failure to provide weekly records may result in delay or denial of benefits.

Work Search Explained

The work search requirement must be a "good faith" effort to find work and the claimant is expected to use reasonable methods and conduct work search activities normal to their occupation. DETR has a number of programs and partners to help claimants with this process including training, adult education and literacy programs, virtual support at the Nevada JobConnect Offices , and in person support through Nevadaworks in Northern Nevada , and Workforce Connections in Southern Nevada .

Suitable work is defined by state law (NRS 612.390) as employment that the claimant has the expected skills and abilities to perform and pays an amount that is normal for that occupation within that industry in the current labor market. Refusing an offer of suitable work is basis for denying unemployment benefits, and claimants will not be denied benefits it they are acting in good faith.

PUA and UI claimants are encouraged to use tools provided through EmployNV.gov as the system will automatically record work search activity.

For more information about acceptable documentation for work search activities, visit ui.nv.gov .

Claimants are encouraged to contact DETR’s call centers should they require assistance or have questions.

• Northern UI Claims Call Centers at (775) 684-0350; Southern UI Call Center: (702) 486-0350; Rural areas and Out-of-State: (888) 890-8211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) Call Center at (800) 603-9681 or 775-298-6007 or 702-998-308 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.

