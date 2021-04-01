DETR work search requirements creates mixed reactions from business owners, unemployed residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As unemployment numbers continue to drop in Nevada, "help wanted" signs are popping up throughout the Las Vegas valley. But, several business owners say they're having a hard time filling positions.

For example, at Sushi Fever, the business has started to bloom again and the restaurant needs help to keep the customers coming. They’re currently hiring servers, bussers, dishwashers and chefs.

“If they have a little bit of experience at the restaurant business, yeah, they'll be fine," said Sue Han, the restaurant's owner.

"We can teach them and train them, you know, to work with us. We didn't even ask for experience."

Han says previous employees didn’t want to come back and that her biggest competition are casinos since they offer more work benefits. Currently, Sushi Fever offers a retirement plan but no health benefits.

“They didn't want to come back to work because they claim unemployment benefits, so they get money more than they get here, “ Han said.

However, some claimants from other industries say they’re getting less money from unemployment benefits than from their previous jobs and that the work search requirement is going to hurt them

Brandon Dune used to be an audiovisual sales manager for six months before the pandemic got him furloughed.

“There’s nothing there," he said. "There's no work, there are no people, there are no conventions."

"And unfortunately we’re hearing from our bosses that we may not even see business pick up to normal until quarter three, maybe quarter four,” Dune added.

He’s been looking for a job ever since but says it's not an option for him and many others who work in the convention industry.

“We were specialists and to tell specialists in our industry, 'Hey, you just should work in a restaurant,' that’s very belittling," said Dune. "I hope that they can rethink how they’re going to address this law."