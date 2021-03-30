Nevada unemployment office reinstating work search requirements

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting this week, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) will begin sending out Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) program notifications to selected, regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants regarding job search and training opportunities.

The RESEA program is a federally funded program that must be reinstated on March 29, 2021.

Under the RESEA program, selected UI participants will have the opportunity to meet with a representative virtually to help connect them to job search opportunities.

Participation in RESEA, if invited, is required for UI eligibility.

Selected participants will receive notification and documentation mailed to their address of record and will also be notified through their online UInv account.

Following the restoration of RESEA services, DETR will be bringing back the work search requirement to seek, apply for, and accept suitable employment. Starting May 1, 2021, all claimants filing for UI benefits will be required to search for suitable employment and keep a record of the businesses or individuals they contact for employment.

Claimants must conduct several different work search activities each week using methods customary to the occupation they are seeking. These work search activities will be required to remain eligible for UI payments.

All claimants are encouraged to explore the resources available on DETR.nv.gov for those looking for jobs or seeking re-training.

“As Nevadans are vaccinated and COVID cases continue to drop, DETR is focusing on getting Nevadans back to work, whether they return to their pre-pandemic job or get training for a new job. This is the next step in connecting with and helping claimants where we can,” said DETR director, Elisa Cafferata.

Program Eligibility:

Only those individuals who have received at least one (1) payment within the first five (5) weeks of filing a new regular UI or Unemployment Compensation for ex-military (UCX) claim will be selected. No claimant that is currently filing on a PUA or extended benefits claim (PEUC/SEB) will be selected for RESEA.

All appointments will be held either through a ZOOM link or via telephone. Notified individuals who do not have access to computers or are not able to participate digitally should follow the directions on the RESEA letter for contacting a representative to setup another means of completing the virtual appointment.

Work Search Requirements:

Claimants are encouraged to seek employment for which they are suited by experience and/or training. When conducting work search, claimants should include name and addresses of businesses or labor unions contacted; date of contact; type of work; method of contact (i.e., email, telephone, in-person); and the results. Work searches should also include any offers or refusals of work. If work is refused, the reasoning or justification for the refusal must be provided. When claimants file weekly benefit claims, work search questions and records must be completed accurately and completely to avoid delays.

Documenting Work Search:

Selected UI claimants MUST complete a weekly work search activity record for each week they file for unemployment benefits. Claimants are required to conduct several different work search activities each week using methods customary to the occupation they are seeking. For details on acceptable documentation for work search activities, claimants can refer to page 35 of the handbook.

A Work Search Activity Record can also be printed out here.

