DETR updates PUA system including identity verification

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that starting today that recent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system updates will require PUA claimants to take a few extra steps when filing a new claim or filing a continued weekly claim including verifying their identity.

Federal law requires that states verify identity to protect legitimate claimants. PUA claimants can verify their identity online through ID.me and should follow directions as noted through an email message and/or link provided through their claimant account. Claimants should not verify identity unless instructed to do so.

Individuals needing assistance with filing should contact the PUA claim center at 1-800-603-9681, 775-298-6007, or 702-998-3081, Monday through Friday. Callers are encouraged to call Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m., as Mondays and Tuesdays are the call centers’ busiest days of the week.

“We continue to work on combating unemployment fraud while protecting the state and eligible claimants. With high levels of fraudulent claims, we know it can be challenging for claimants to get answers to their questions. This additional verification process will help to ensure eligible claimants get access to unemployment benefits,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of the Employment Security Division.

Claimants are reminded not to share personal data, or even ask for help in filing a claim with outside parties. Claimants need to be cautious of the personal information that they share on social media sites. Criminals can use personal information posted on social media to commit fraudulent acts. Claimants should not provide personal information to suspicious personnel or send through questionable emails and use only secure websites when conducting online transactions and providing personal information.

The State encourages reporting fraud and abuse on the agency’s unemployment fraud homepage under Quick links at www.detr.nv.gov . To view what additional steps individuals and employers can take if they believe a fraudulent claim has been filed, review DETR’s fraud flyer located on the Bulletin Board at www.detr.nv.gov .

Claimants are reminded to use the internet to file their UI claims, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online. Online filing during non-peak hours, such as early mornings, at night, or weekends is also highly recommended. Claimants are also reminded that to continue to receive benefits, they must file weekly.