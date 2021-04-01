Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nevada restaurants eligible for grants in virus relief aid

items.[0].image.alt
F. Muhammad/Pixabay
chair-3306118_1920.jpg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 20:30:14-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's restaurants are among the industries hit hardest by the pandemic and restaurant owners and a Las Vegas congresswoman hope the new federal COVID-19 relief law will be another lifeline for those struggling to hang on.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Las Vegas is touting $28.6 billion in grants that were included in the virus relief law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Titus said the help is critical for the restaurant industry in Nevada.

The Nevada Restaurant Association estimates 30% of the state's 5,980 restaurants closed because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021