Nevada restaurants eligible for grants in virus relief aid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's restaurants are among the industries hit hardest by the pandemic and restaurant owners and a Las Vegas congresswoman hope the new federal COVID-19 relief law will be another lifeline for those struggling to hang on.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dina Titus of Las Vegas is touting $28.6 billion in grants that were included in the virus relief law signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Titus said the help is critical for the restaurant industry in Nevada.

The Nevada Restaurant Association estimates 30% of the state's 5,980 restaurants closed because of the pandemic.