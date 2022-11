Police release images of suspects that stole puppies from Las Vegas pet stores

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating puppies stolen from inside two valley stores in less than two weeks. Metro says there have been two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area.

One took place on October 24th and the other on November -1-st. The one that took place on Tuesday was at Puppyworld on Durango. Matthew Baldwin, the Sales Manager says he is worried about puppy kidnappers being on the loose in the valley.

"It is pretty concerning mostly for the puppies," Baldwin says.

Baldwin says they weren't the only target. On October 24th, Sahara Pets was also burglarized.

"We don't even know if it is the same people, so it is fairly concerning knowing there are multiple people running around with that same idea," Baldwin said.

Wednesday morning Metro Spring Valley Area Command posted surveillance images on their Facebook page, asking for the public to help identify the suspects.

In the post, Metro says, "in the very early morning hours, these burglary suspects burglarized pet stores in the spring valley area and stole multiple puppies."

Baldwin says this raises many concerns when it comes to safety.

"Once we heard what was going on at all the locations, we increased all security and precautions and stuff we go through to make sure our puppies are protected," said Baldwin.

He says while puppy theft is not common, this wouldn't be the first time. Tuesday’s incident was the second time Puppyworld has been hit in less than a week. Just last Thursday Baldwin says, while the store was open for business someone ran in and stole a puppy.

"I tried to chase after them as best as I could, but they got away, hopped in the car, and ran off," said Baldwin.

He says he hopes the stolen puppies are returned to the store or at least end up in a safe home.

"It is something that has happened and obviously we got a repeat offense going on now across the city," said Baldwin.

Puppyworld would not identify the type of puppies stolen or their value because of metro's ongoing investigation. If you have any information or recognize one of the suspects in the images you just saw please contact the police.