Nevada senator urges Nevadans to get vaccinated

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks at the Nevada Democratic Party's election results watch party at Caesars Palace on November 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Americans voted on their choices of candidates in the midterm election, which is seen by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Catherine Cortez Masto
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada senator says we need to deliver COVID vaccines to the people on their turf and on their terms.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says for people who aren't really into the whole idea of getting the vaccine it often comes down to trust.

'A lot of people don't realize the vaccination is free. Sometimes there's a language barrier and there's a lot of misinformation about the truth of these vaccines. Bring them in the community, have neighbors and friends that can talk to somebody, or learn from a trusted physician, or someone they trust that the vaccines are there to protect them against COVID and they will get vaccinated,” said Cortez Masto

13 Action News asked Cortez Masto if Nevada went too big, too soon, as the infection numbers started to drop. The senator said no but stressed it's critical to get vaccinated and follow safety protocols to help our state get through the pandemic.

