Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman admits to testing positive for COVID-19 during city council meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mayor of Las Vegas admitted during this morning's meeting of the Las Vegas City Council that she recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman, 82, said her symptoms were mild and she was quarantined for 10 days.

Goodman also said that she had received both doses of the Pzier vaccine meaning it was a breakthrough case.

RELATED: Some COVID-19 cases are breaking through vaccines in Southern Nevada

Goodman admitted to hugging and touching people -- probably "inappropriately" -- all the time. Goodman also indicated that she would continue to do so because that is the way that she chooses to operate.

Goodman was not wearing a mask during the meeting. An indoor mask mandate was put into place for the State of Nevada last week.

Goodman did encourage everyone to get vaccinated and the City Council members did not gather in front of the room for the ceremonial part of the meeting.

The mayor was a vocal opponent of many of the measures that were taken in the early days of the pandemic.

She said that the inconsistent requirements are harming businesses.

She also appeared on Anderson Cooper's show and called the shutdowns "total insanity."

In March, Goodman said that the ongoing restrictions have caused Nevadans to suffer tremendously.

RELATED: Timelines for coronavirus pandemic in Nevada

A few weeks ago, Sunrise Hospital reported that 11 of their employees tested positive after being vaccinated.

RELATED: 11 breakthrough COVID-19 Delta variant cases confirmed at Sunrise Hospital

Las Vegas hospitals also said earlier this month that they are seeing more breakthrough cases.

The State of Nevada is currently reporting 15% positivity rate. There have been 360,147 confirmed cases as of Aug. 3 and 5,929 deaths in the state.

The Delta variant is the predominant variant in the State of Nevada and the U.S. Although the number of breakthrough cases has increased, it is still a very small percentage overall. The Centers for Disease Control says that 99.9% of those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death.