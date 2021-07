LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More breakthrough cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Clark County.

Sunrise Hospital says 11 vaccinated employees tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The CEO of the hospital says the source of the outbreak was an off-site private party last week.

And all who tested positive are doing well and have returned to work.

And he says the workers recognized their own symptoms and chose to get tested.

The hospital says there were no exposures to patients.