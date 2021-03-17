Menu

First Friday in downtown Vegas will return in April, first time since pandemic started

First Friday has just confirmed, its first in-person event in downtown Las Vegas since the pandemic began is happening next month.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday has just confirmed its first in-person event in downtown Las Vegas since the pandemic began is set to happen next month.

Officials say the next in-person First Friday art, music and food festival is scheduled for April 2.

COVID-19 put a stop to the monthly event when Las Vegas was put on lockdown.

