First Friday in downtown Vegas will return in April, first time since pandemic started
First Friday has just confirmed, its first in-person event in downtown Las Vegas since the pandemic began is happening next month.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 01:03:33-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Friday has just confirmed its first in-person event in downtown Las Vegas since the pandemic began is set to happen next month.
Officials say the next in-person First Friday art, music and food festival is scheduled for April 2.
COVID-19 put a stop to the monthly event when Las Vegas was put on lockdown.
