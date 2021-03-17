Las Vegas art community hopeful for future, return of events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Artists are hoping they will soon see a stroke of success now that First Friday will be in-person for the first time in nearly a year.

The pandemic brought about a tough call for Glenn Adams of Studio 110 in downtown Las Vegas, who named his studio after his suite number inside the Arts Factory.

“As much as it’s a dream and a passion to be able to have a photo studio and a gallery and all that, at some point reality has to take a front seat of life,” said Adams, a photographer.

Unfortunately, he was one of six artists who had to turn in their keys this past year.

For others who could hold on, life outside the Arts Factory kept them away.

“I have two small children and they weren’t in school and there weren’t any childcare options at school, so I still have the studio technically closed,” said Nicole Cochener of Squishy Studio Gallery.

Cancellations of several events for the arts community like First Friday didn’t help.

“First Friday is key to the economic development of this community,” explained Psionic Art Works' Paco Alvarez.

Alvarez has been involved in the arts for more than 25 years in Las Vegas, and you may have seen his work across town.

“In the pandemic, we saw several galleries close and probably will not be reopening,” he said.

But Alvarez says there’s a rebound already underway.

First Friday returns April 2 after months of the event being virtual.

“We’re going to have those guests come through and show them what we’ve been up to in the pandemic,” said Adams.

Alvarez says the importance of art is inescapable.

“It does drive the economy, it does drive business to your locations and that has been known for decades,” said Alvarez. “The future for Las Vegas is bright and filled with a lot of art.”