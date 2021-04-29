Doctors suggest vaccinating this week to prepare for graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vaccinate before you celebrate -- that’s what doctors are suggesting ahead of graduation ceremonies starting next month. Both UNLV and Clark County School District plan to host in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

Doctors say if you get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this week, you’re more likely to be fully protected when it comes time to celebrate.

It takes two weeks after the second dose to make antibodies, which fight off the virus.

If you were to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you’d be fully protected by mid-May. The Pfizer vaccine would give you protection by early June after both doses, and mid-June after both doses of Moderna.

Dr. Hilary Babcock says you should also consider how big your guest list is, how many people have kids that aren’t eligible for the vaccine, and if you have people coming in from out of town. She says you should ask them if they’re vaccinated and to bring masks.

“So you have another layer of protection and that's being sure that everyone's vaccinated and your next layer of protection is being sure that you have a smaller party so don't have 100 people and definitely don't have 100 people indoors unvaccinated no masks,” Dr. Babcock said.

Dr. Babcock says even if you already have plans in place and wouldn’t have time to be fully vaccinated, you should get a start on it now. She says some protection is better than no protection at all.