UNLV reverses decision to cancel in-person graduation in the spring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV is now saying that it is planning to host a traditional in-person commencement ceremony this spring.

PREVIOUS STORY: No in-person spring commencement ceremonies for UNLV

According to an announcement by UNLV President Keith Whitfield on Friday, he believes the ceremony can be held while adhering to public health guidelines.

Whitfield points out that graduation is the culmination of a student’s educational journey and is a significant milestone that the university’s graduates “so richly deserve.”

The commencement ceremony will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium on the third weekend of May. Previously, the ceremonies have been held inside at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Whitfield also said the safety of the school’s students, faculty and staff remains their top priority.

There will be two ceremonies. Both are scheduled for 8 a.m. on May 14 and 15. Additionally, they are planning to offer a ceremony for all 2020 graduates at 6:30 p.m. May 14.

Tickets will be required and each graduate may have 4 guests. Everyone will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings – no exceptions. All ceremonies will be streamed live at UNLV.edu for those who cannot or choose not to attend. The Registrar’s Office will be reaching out to 2020 graduates and prospective 2021 graduates with more information soon.

