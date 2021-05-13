Caesars Entertainment casinos become latest to return to 100% capacity in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment says its Las Vegas properties will return to 100% capacity on casino floors, becoming the latest company to announce the return to full capacity at the approval of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
Caesars properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, are:
- Bally's Las Vegas
- Caesars Palace Las Vegas
- The Cromwell
- Flamingo Las Vegas
- Harrah's Las Vegas
- The LINQ Hotel + Experience
- Paris Las Vegas
- Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
MGM Resorts International, the Strat and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas all made similar announcements previously.
The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver allowing casinos to increase capacity depending on steps taken to vaccinate their workforce.