Caesars Entertainment casinos become latest to return to 100% capacity in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment says its Las Vegas properties will return to 100% capacity on casino floors, becoming the latest company to announce the return to full capacity at the approval of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas casinos rush to vaccinate employees, new memo reveals capacity limit incentive

Caesars properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, are:

Bally's Las Vegas

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

The Cromwell

Flamingo Las Vegas

Harrah's Las Vegas

The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Paris Las Vegas

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

MGM Resorts International, the Strat and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas all made similar announcements previously.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver allowing casinos to increase capacity depending on steps taken to vaccinate their workforce.