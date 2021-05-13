Watch
Caesars Entertainment casinos become latest to return to 100% capacity in Las Vegas

PIXABAY FILE PHOTO
las-vegas-strip-daylight
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 20:18:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment says its Las Vegas properties will return to 100% capacity on casino floors, becoming the latest company to announce the return to full capacity at the approval of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Caesars properties moving to 100% fire code capacity, without social distancing, are:

  • Bally's Las Vegas
  • Caesars Palace Las Vegas
  • The Cromwell
  • Flamingo Las Vegas
  • Harrah's Las Vegas
  • The LINQ Hotel + Experience
  • Paris Las Vegas
  • Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
  • Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

MGM Resorts International, the Strat and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas all made similar announcements previously.

The change comes through a Nevada Gaming Control Board waiver allowing casinos to increase capacity depending on steps taken to vaccinate their workforce.

