2nd high school football team in Las Vegas forced to suspend football practice because of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Centennial High School's football team will not be practicing for the next 10 days because of COVID-19.

The following email was sent to parents on Thursday:

Today, we were informed an individual from Centennial High School, who has been part of sports activities on campus, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The football program has to halt practices for 10 days, due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

All athletic practices have been limited in size to comply with Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines. Coaches have designed conditioning plans to allow for social distance between student-athletes and coaches to reduce the risk for students and employees.

At this time, the school administration is working to determine if the Centennial High School football program will have enough time to safely prepare for intramural and intrasquad scrimmages.

Coronado High School was also forced to suspend its program earlier this week because of a positive test result.