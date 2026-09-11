Convicted ex-Raider Ruggs moved to transitional housing as community trustee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's another development on former Raiders wider receiver Henry Ruggs.

The former University of Alabama standout is currently serving three-to-10 years in State custody for a November 2021 drunk driving crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

At the time the ex-first round draft choice was found to be speeding at 156 mph. He was sentenced in 2023 and denied parole earlier this year.

On Thursday he was deemed as what's known as a community trustee.

That means he's now considered a lower risk for things like escaping or break rules.

With that, Ruggs has been transferred to a Northern Nevada Transitional Housing, which enables him to be on a more laxed work release program.

Last year KTNV reported on Ruggs being granted an opportunity to speak at an event called "Hope for Prisoners."

