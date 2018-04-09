FDA restricts contraceptive Essure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Thousands of women have reported serious problems with what was once a popular choice for birth control. Contact 13 has new information that's supposed to protect women from harm.

It was advertised as surgery-free, hormone-free and worry-free. But Contact 13 started investigating claims back in 2013 from women who say they endured serious medical complications due to a contraceptive device called Essure.

On Monday, the FDA is taking action, saying it's simply unacceptable that women are not being told about all the risks.

Las Vegas women, and many more across the country, shared their stories of pain, confusion and denial. Life-changing symptoms they linked to Essure -- a tiny coil inserted in the fallopian tubes to prevent pregnancy.

Since our investigation nearly 5 years ago, the total reports the FDA has received about Essure is 26,773 (as of Dec. 31, 2017)

They've taken steps to require warnings, but now the federal agency is imposing a unique type of restriction involving sales and distribution---forcing manufacturer Bayer to only sell the device to doctors who can verify that they're telling patients about all the risks.

Based on a growing body of evidence, the FDA says Essure requires additional, meaningful safeguards to ensure women can make informed decisions about risk when considering Essure.

According to the FDA, Essure sales dropped 70 percent in 2016 after they required Bayer to include a warning and checklist. This new action comes after the feds found some women were still not getting all the information they should.

Bayer provided the following statement: