Consumer session for proposed Southwest Gas rate increase rescheduled for larger venue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Gas customers will have a chance to share their thoughts about a proposed rate increase with officials Tuesday afternoon.

The consumer session with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is set for July 28 at 1 p.m. in meeting rooms at the Nevada Legislative Council Bureau at 7120 Amigo Street in Las Vegas.

The session is a result of Southwest Gas filing a request with the PUCN to increase its retail natural gas rates in its Southern and Northern Nevada divisions.

In Southern Nevada, the proposed annual revenue increase is approximately $66.3 million, or 12.42%. If the request from Southwest Gas is approved, the average monthly single-family residential bill for natural gas service in Southern Nevada would increase an estimated $7.11.

The session was originally set for June 30, but it was postponed to secure a larger venue for Southwest Gas consumers making public comment following widespread criticism after dozens of people were left waiting outside in triple-digit temperatures during a high-volume meeting about NV Energy's daily demand charge in June.

The heat and limited space sparked backlash over accessibility concerns.

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