HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you're like millions across the country, after you put Thanksgiving leftovers away, you did some holiday shopping — thanks to deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Sandwiched in between the two is Small Business Saturday, encouraging people to support local businesses when they go hunting for gifts, which can have tremendous impacts in our own backyard.

Thousands of Holiday Shoppers Turn Out in Henderson for Small Business Saturday

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and over one hundred of them filled Water Street Plaza for Henderson's "Shop Small Saturday" event that drew more than 5,000 holiday shoppers.

From ornaments, to candles to coffee stands, businesses in attendance had it all — both vendors and shoppers at Saturday's event tell Channel 13 that it's more important than ever to support small businesses.

Rhonda Kaminsky has lived in Henderson for more than 30 years, and says she shops small whenever she can — especially when it comes to her French poodle, Cookie.

"Cookie asked for pink dog shoes, so we got that today — I have four daughters, I can't shop anymore for them, but I always shop for Cookie," Kaminsky said with a laugh. "I want to keep [small businesses] in business and I like to shop for unique things — I find that small businesses have that opportunity available."

It's that uniqueness that vendors say makes shopping small a personal connection.

"When a small business makes a sale, we do a happy dance," Yvonne Wallace, who co-owns Pacific Diner in Henderson, said. "You don't see someone at Target or Walmart doing a happy dance because they sold something."

"We're building a relationship, not for just this year, but for next time," said Goddess Nicole with Nikki Michelle's Jewelry. "We're going into the homes of all those people with our talent and spreading joy — it's really a beautiful experience."

Plus, local small business owners know first hand what it's like when times are tough.

"I think that people can't afford massive amounts at the stores anymore," Michele Smith said while selling holiday decorations at her Pine & Twine booth on Saturday afternoon. "You can come and buy three of my things for the same price as one at some of the retailers, so I think that's important too."

Organizers of Saturday's "Shop Small Saturday" event tell Channel 13 that the huge turnout of holiday shoppers can be transformational for vendors.

"It helps a person who's an entrepreneur keep their confidence," said vendor Daphne Smith with Daphne's Royal Oil. "It helps keep their vision alive."

Shoppers say that's exactly why they go out of their way to shop local, and say that taking the extra time to find a small business that has the gift you're looking for this time of year can be a huge boost to our local community.

"Coming to buy something that costs $10 to $15 is probably making a lot more help to them than we realize," local Brianna Broadnax said.