LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This holiday season, more shoppers are trading in wrapped gifts for memorable experiences from spa days to attractions and weekend getaways.

A new national report shows a major shift in how Americans are choosing to spend, with Las Vegas emerging as one of the strongest markets for experience-based gifting.

Shakeria Hawkins explains the reason for the shift and breaks down some of the top activities catching on in Las Vegas:

More Las Vegas shoppers choosing experiences over wrapped gifts this holiday season

For locals like Jen Johnson, the change is intentional.

“Holiday shopping isn’t what it used to be,” she said. “You can’t get a knockoff plane ticket or a knockoff hotel — and experiences create beautiful memories because I get to go with family.”

She’s part of a growing trend. A new NerdWallet survey finds many Americans are trying to rein in spending during the holidays, especially with 31% still paying off last year’s holiday debt. Experiences, experts say, offer flexibility, value, and fewer regrets compared to buying traditional presents.

At Opportunity Village, Chief Operating Officer Mary Grisolano says they’re already preparing for a surge in families choosing activities like the Magical Forest over physical gifts.

“We have military discounts, kids’ prices…” she said, noting affordability is part of the appeal.

Groupon is seeing the same shift on its platform.

“Local experiences are the engine of our growth, and Las Vegas showcases that better than almost anywhere,” said Mike Tepeli with Groupon.

Even though shoppers who are buying physical items still expect to spend more than $1,100 on gifts — nearly $200 more than last year — concerns about rising prices and tariffs are pushing more people toward meaningful outings instead.

“Giving someone a massage, a cooking class, or a night out feels more meaningful, and often more affordable, than buying another item,” Tepeli said.

Groupon says Las Vegas’s top trending gift experiences this year include spa packages, iconic attractions, and premium dining.

Popular picks range from Serenity Spa at Westgate to High Roller rides at The LINQ and meals at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants.

Tickets for Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest are already on sale, and shoppers can find additional local experience deals on Groupon for those opting to gift memories instead of merchandise.