LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Southwest Las Vegas continues to grow, so do new housing options, but not all of them are for sale.

Across the area, developers are building entire neighborhoods of single-family homes designed specifically for rent, a shift that some say could help with housing affordability.

WATCH: Shakeria Hawkins talks to locals who decided to rent a home in the Dulce Springs rental community

New rental home communities growing in Southwest Las Vegas, offering alternative to buying

For Southwest resident Matthew Zerai, the decision to rent came after the realities of homeownership became too expensive.

“Originally, we did purchase a home, and problems kept happening, so we decided to go to a rental,” Zerai said.

He says while buying a home wasn’t difficult, maintaining it was.

“The air conditioning broke, and then right after that the pool pump went out,” he said.

Last year, Zerai and his family moved into the Dulce Springs rental home community near Russell Road and Durango Drive. He says renting has helped them avoid costly, unexpected repairs and better manage their finances.

“We don’t have to deal with those problems anymore,” Zerai said.

He’s not alone.

Companies like AMH are investing heavily in build-to-rent communities across Las Vegas. The company has built more than 1,800 rental homes in the valley, with hundreds more currently in development.

These homes—typically three to four bedrooms, rent for about $2,500 a month. In comparison, buying a similar newly built home in today’s market can cost more than $500,000, making monthly ownership significantly more expensive.

“We looked at the market and found that there were a lack of high-quality housing options,” said Brent Landry, AMH’s Executive Vice President of Development.

Landry says that price gap is driving demand, especially in fast-growing areas like the southwest valley.

“You can easily say it’s hundreds of new homes in the southwest quadrant of Las Vegas,” Landry said. “We refer to it as the Blue Diamond corridor, it’s been a terrific suburban corridor with a lot of new housing, great commuter routes, and new places to eat and shop.”

As more people move into the area, developers say these rental communities are helping meet demand while giving residents another option.

For Zerai, the choice ultimately comes down to peace of mind.

“Owning is where you want to be, but renting is not that bad,” he said.

Experts say whether renting or buying makes more sense depends on your budget, lifestyle, and long-term financial goals.