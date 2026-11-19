LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — The cryptocurrency industry is weighing in as Nevada lawmakers prepare to consider a ban on crypto kiosks in the Silver State.

I told you last month that a bill draft request was filed in the state legislature to ban the machines, meaning we're expecting the legislation to be considered come February. The AARP is a major proponent of the push, not just here, but across the country. The organization points to FBI data, which shows that the agency received more than 13,000 complaints of scams involving crypto kiosks in 2025, reporting $389 million in losses, with seniors losing the most money.

The way the scams often work is that scammers trick victims into feeding cash into a crypto kiosk, which converts the money into digital currency and sends it to a wallet controlled by the scammer.

Henderson veteran Mitchell Gordon knows this ruse all too well. A scam involving one of these kiosks turned his life upside down. Our senior reporter Mary Kielar has been following his story — and even helped him get some of his money back.

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"They're taken advantage through urgency, fear, doubt, that they need to do this right now or something bad is going to happen to them or a loved one," said Paul Tarantino, CEO of Byte Federal, a Bitcoin ATM operator. "So, we are completely sympathetic for that, and we have, for years, done everything we can to prevent fraud."

Tarantino said when a customer 60 years or older tries to make a transaction on one of their ATMs, trained customer support staff will call them to make sure they're not being scammed. If they suspect something is awry, the transaction is canceled, he said.

"In the crypto space, you have to do all the fraud prevention upfront. You have to do everything you can to verify this is a legitimate use, a legitimate customer, and you have to stop it from happening if there's any doubt," Tarantino said. "So, we've been doing that, and we've been quite successful with it."

WATCH | BITCOIN ATM OPERATOR RESPONDS TO PLANNED PUSH TO BAN THE MACHINES IN NEVADA

Crypto industry pushes back on effort to ban crypto kiosks in Nevada

Tarantino says the company's numbers show about 60% of people 60 and older who try to make a transaction on their platform are prevented from doing so.

But, he says, all crypto companies are not created equal. Tarantino believes lawmakers here and across the nation should focus on requiring companies to bolster prevention — not banning the machines altogether.

"We have been trying to get in front of AARP, who's really been pushing this banning effort, to showcase everything we're doing, because we believe our operational protocol should be part of the regulation and that every operator should live up to this standard," he said.

According to the AARP, 35 states have enacted crypto kiosk-related legislation since 2023, with four states moving to ban them this year. Tarantino said he thinks a lot of people are mistaken about the machines and the role they play.

"I think a lot of the legislation is done without really understanding how these transactions function and without really understanding the architecture of the fraud," Tarantino said. "You know, the big misconception, I think, for the public is that the ATM companies are the fraudsters. The problem is that the fraud is being conducted through the phone or through email, text, social media."

He said he wants lawmakers to explore better ways to block those scammers from even getting in contact with potential victims instead of banning the machines.

Supporters of a ban in Nevada tell me they just don't see the need for the kiosks, especially when you can do crypto transactions on mobile apps, and without the high exchange rates the kiosks typically charge.

Tarantino pushed back on those claims, saying that the profit margin for companies like his is small, despite the exchange rates. He also added that a ban could exclude some people from the digital economy, like those who don't use traditional financial institutions, since crypto usually requires some form of digital payment. Bitcoin ATMs provide a way for those people, who are often referred to as "unbanked" or "underbanked," to get around that.

"So, we provide access for many of those Americans to get an asset that they don't have to have a bank account for, that they can hold in their phone, and they can participate in the digital economy, and they can watch their wealth grow," Tarantino said.

