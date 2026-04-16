HENDERSON (KTNV) — Navy Veteran Mitchell Gordon didn't wake up on Wednesday morning thinking he'd get a visit from Channel 13. But we had something big to share with him.

After his family reached out saying he fell for a sophisticated online scam that lost him over $45,000 in a matter of days, Channel 13 got to work.

WATCH | Channel 13 helps 77-year-old scam victim recover some of the money he lost

Getting results: Channel 13 helps 77-year-old scam victim recover some of the money he lost

One of the instructions the scammers gave him was to make two separate deposits into a Bitcoin Depot ATM at a Circle K gas station on Lake Mead and Boulder Highway.

Channel 13 got in touch with Bitcoin Depot and provided the receipts for the deposits Gordon made. Within a couple hours, their team approved a full refund and said they'd send a check for $25,801.

Consumer Connection Veteran wants to warn others after social media scam drained his life savings Mary Kielar

On Wednesday morning, that check was delivered to Mitchell Gordon's house.

When he opened the envelope, he said "holy smokes!" Gordon added, "the weight just went off my shoulders. Cause I’ve been in the dumps."

KTNV

Gordon also thanked Bitcoin Depot for their willingness to refund the money.

He said his next stop would be the bank to safely deposit the money he never thought he'd get back.

KTNV

Gordon's family created a GoFundMe for him after the incident — you can find it by clicking the above link.

Do you have an incident you'd like Mary to look into? Contact her at Mary.Kielar@ktnv.com, or by clicking the banner below.