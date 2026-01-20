Construction on new Mt. Charleston Lodge underway, officials confirm

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Construction has officially begun on the new Mount Charleston Lodge.

Channel 13 confirmed that news with the development team on Monday.

The iconic mountain destination burned down in 2021 after standing on the mountain since the '60s.

While officials aren't able to share much more as final plans are still waiting county approval, Channel 13 was previously told the new lodge will have 25,000 square feet of space, expansive outdoor decks with mountain views, a restaurant, multiple bars and a fireplace.

There will also be a private area for weddings and events, and a lot more parking.

We will continue to follow this story as construction moves forward.